Jason Garrett Says He’s Meeting With Jerry Jones Today

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2019 season ended yesterday, and by all accounts so did Jason Garrett’s tenure with the team. But the longtime head coach is still taking one last crack at convincing owner Jerry Jones to keep him.

Garrett announced this morning that he is meeting with Jones today.

“We’ll have a good visit and see what’s next,” he told 105.3 The Fan.

The Cowboys went 8-8 this season, missing out on the playoffs for the seventh time since 2010. They could have clinched the playoffs last week, but a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles took their playoff destiny out of their hands.

Garrett has gone 85-67 since initially taking over as interim head coach in 2010. He had just one losing season in Dallas, but is 2-3 in the playoffs.

He is the second-longest tenured coach in Cowboys history, and the longest since Jones bought the team in 1989. But Jones made it clear that it would be playoffs or bust for Garrett in 2019.

Garrett will have to have one heck of a sales pitch to convince the Cowboys owner to give him a new contract.

Will Garrett be the Cowboys head coach at the start of the 2020 NFL season? And if not, who will be?