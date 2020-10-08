Jason Garrett Shares What He’s Feeling About Playing The Cowboys

There’s extra motivation for the New York Giants to try and beat the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday. Jason Garrett – the Cowboys’ former head coach turned Giants offensive coordinator – isn’t focusing on the obvious storyline, though.

Garrett’s time with the Dallas Cowboys came to an awkward ending earlier this year. But the Giants offensive coordinator is ignoring the major elephant in the room as he prepares to face his former team this Sunday.

“The biggest thing we’re all focused on is what we can do to help the New York Giants play as well as we can play and that’s what we’re focused on as players , coaches,” Garrett said on Thursday. “Many people around the league, you have history in another place, you know people on other teams.”

Coaching turnover is a common trend in the NFL each year. Garrett was this past off-season’s casualty. But he’s now solely focused on helping the New York Giants win games, rather than trying to get revenge on his former team: the Dallas Cowboys.

Giants OC Jason Garrett was asked about his emotions this week going back to Dallas and how awkward it was to not officially be let go when they were bringing in a new coach: pic.twitter.com/8WBdCYl1S5 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 8, 2020

Believe it or not, Jason Garrett and the New York Giants aren’t too far behind in the NFC East. The Eagles sit atop the division with just a 1-2 record. Dallas and Washington are just a game behind at 1-2. New York, meanwhile, sits last at 0-4.

It’s unlikely, but a Giants’ upset win this Sunday would certainly shake up the NFC East race.

New York takes on the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. The storylines surrounding Garrett will be plentiful leading up to the game.