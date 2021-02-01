Jason Witten Officially Lands His Next Job In Football

It’s been an eventful couple of years for Jason Witten. He spent the 2018 season in the Monday Night Football broadcast booth, the 2019 season with the Cowboys and the 2020 season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

But now that he’s retired, Witten is taking a new path in his post-NFL career. On Monday, the Liberty Christian School announced that Witten will be their new head football coach.

“Liberty Christian School is excited to announce our new Head Football Coach Jason Witten,” the school announced. “Jason, former Dallas Cowboy tight end and long-time Liberty parent will be joining the Liberty Christian coaching staff as Head Football Coach. It’s a great day to be a Warrior!”

Liberty Christian is located in Argyle, Texas – a suburb of Dallas. It has an enrollment of around 1,200 – including some of Witten’s children – and has produced several professional athletes in the NFL, NBA and MLB.

Jason Witten announced his retirement last week. He plans to sign a one-day contract with the Cowboys to make it official.

Witten retires as the No. 4 leader in receptions in NFL history with 1,228. He is the Cowboys’ leader in receptions and receiving yards, and No. 2 on the Cowboys’ receiving touchdowns list.

In 17 NFL seasons, Witten missed only one game. His 252 starts rank 12th in NFL history, while his 271 games played rank 25th.

Good luck at Liberty Christian, Jason.

