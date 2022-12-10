Jason Witten Reportedly Candidate For High School Coaching Job

DALLAS, TX - MARCH 17: Jason Witten of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the game between the Loyola Ramblers and Tennessee Volunteers during the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at the American Airlines Center on March 17, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten could be in line for a new head coaching gig.

According to FootballScoop, Lipscomb Academy is targeting Witten as its next head coach.

Lipscomb Academy lost head coach Trent Dilfer to UAB last week. He elevated the Mustangs into a "nationally recognized" program.

Per the report from FootballScoop, officials at Lipscomb are planning to fly Witten to Nashville next week. That'll be part of their recruiting pitch to the former All-Pro tight end.

Witten is currently the head coach of the Liberty Christian Warriors. He led the team to a 10-2 record and district championship this season. It was quite the turnaround for a squad that went 2-8 in his first year.

Additionally, Witten's team made a trip to the regional round of the TAPPS Division II tournament

Earlier this week, Witten was named the TAPPS Coach of the Year. It seems like it's only a matter of time before he lands a bigger job.