Jason Witten Responds To Getting Called Out By Dez Bryant

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten responded to getting called out by Dez Bryant on Sunday night.

Bryant, who played for the Cowboys from 2010-17, had a message for his former teammate (and his former owner, Jerry Jones) during the protests in Texas on Sunday.

The former All-Pro wide receiver said that Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones and Jason Witten should have come to the protest taking place in Austin, Texas.

“Somebody should have brought Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones and Jason Witten to this protest down in Austin……this is not a policy change this is a heart change and yea I said it,” Bryant wrote on Twitter.

Bryant then added that he didn’t feel like he was calling them out.

“I don’t feel like I’m calling them out but I feel they will get a different understanding of what unity really look like,” he wrote.

Witten responded to the message from his former teammate on Sunday night.

“Dez – When I saw your tweet, I tried to call you. I don’t know what you’re feeling, but I do know what I stand for and believe in. I believe it’s time for change. I believe we must all listen. I believe together is the way. Let’s unite and impact change together. Much Love,” he wrote back.

Bryant appreciated the message, retweeting it on his personal Twitter page. The two played together on the Cowboys from 2010-17.