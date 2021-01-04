Jaylon Smith Addresses His Future With The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys 2020 season came to a close on Sunday following a disappointing loss to the Giants. Somehow, Mike McCarthy led his team to an important NFC East rivalry game on Sunday, but ultimately the group couldn’t get it done.

Dallas entered the game at 6-9, needing a win over New York and a Washington loss to clinch the NFC East title. However, the Giants defense gave Andy Dalton fits on Sunday as the Cowboys found the endzone just one time. Dallas’s season wrapped up at 6-10, far short of what could’ve been when the year began.

After the game, reporters began to ask players if they expected to be back in Dallas next season. 2019 Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith was among those questioned.

“Me? I mean, watch the film,” Smith said per Jon Machota of The Athletic. “… The guys that know football and know our scheme and watch film, um, I don’t have to speak on myself. It’s all love.”

Smith’s answer seems to imply that he thinks he’s worthy of coming back to Dallas next year. Jerry Jones and the Cowboys seem to think so also based on the contract they gave the Pro Bowl linebacker last year. Smith signed a five-year, $64 million contract extension in August of 2019, essentially locking him down in Dallas through 2024.

The Cowboys inside linebacker had another strong year in 2020 and was one of the bright spots for Dallas. He racked up over 80 tackles and recovered two fumbles through the team’s first 15 games. He also notched his second career interception on Thanksgiving against Washington.

Although Smith’s future in Dallas seems safe, the Cowboys are expected to shake things up this off-season. It’s unclear exactly what moves will be made, but Jones and McCarthy don’t want to settle for mediocrity.

Another 6-10 season won’t cut it in Dallas.