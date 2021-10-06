Jaylon Smith Had A Classy Message For His Cowboys Teammates

In a surprise move, the Dallas Cowboys released linebacker Jaylon Smith this week, ending his five-year run with the team. But Smith is leaving his Cowboys teammates with his head held high.

Per ESPN’s Todd Archer, Smith asked Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to read a message to the team. His message was that the team has “something special going here” and hopes they “go get it all.”

“He wanted DQ to share that with us and told us we have something special going here and he wants us to go get it all,” Leighton Vander Esch told the media today.

Smith ends his tenure in Dallas with 516 tackles, 9.0 sacks, 15 QB hits, six forced fumbles and 20 passes defended. He made the Pro Bowl in 2019 after making 142 tackles and leading the team that season.

Arguably the most remarkable thing about Jaylon Smith’s tenure in Dallas was how durable he was. Durability was, after all, the thing that most teams took issue with when Smith came out of Notre Dame in 2016.

Smith suffered a torn ACL and LCL, and MCL damage in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl, his final college football game. There was some speculation that he might not ever play at a high level.

But the Cowboys took a chance on Smith in the draft and he rewarded them by playing in every single game from 2017 on after he healed up.

