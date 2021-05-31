Jaylon Smith Shares Update On Wrist After Offseason Surgery

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith will have more than a new jersey number in 2021. He has a surgically repaired wrist as well.

In a recent interview, Smith offered an update on his rehab, which he said is “going well”. He said that he’s about a month or two away from being ready for Cowboys camp. But other than that, he’s feeling great overall.

“Rehab is going well on the wrist,” Smith said, via The Athletic. “It’s just taking everything day by day. Obviously, we’re a month or two out from camp, so the Cowboys want to be smart with all of their guys on just making sure that we’re not doing anything unnecessary until needed. I’m feeling great. I’m in the best shape of my life. The wrist is running its course. It’s all a matter of time.”

Smith suffered the wrist injury late in the 2020 season but did not miss a game because of it. He finished the season having played all games for the fourth year in a row.

Jaylon Smith missed the entirety of his rookie NFL season due to an ACL and LCL tear he suffered in his final game for Notre Dame. But since recovering he has arguably been one of Dallas’ top defenders.

In 2020, Smith posted a career-high 154 tackles with 1.5 sacks, four QB hits, five tackles for loss and five passes defended. This performance came following a 2019 season in which he made his first career Pro Bowl appearance.

Needless to say, Dallas would love to have him back at full strength as they prepare for a critical 2021 season.

