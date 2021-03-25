Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Veteran NFL Safety

The Dallas Cowboys have made another move in free agency to sure up the team’s defense, and more specifically the secondary, headed into 2021. According to multiple reports, the NFC East organization has agreed to terms with safety Jayron Kearse.

Kearse, 27, visited with the Cowboys on Wednesday and will reportedly sign a one-year deal.

Kearse heads to Dallas after spending the 2020 season with the Detroit Lions where he had his best year as a pro. In 11 appearances and seven starts, he racked up a career-high 59 tackles, as well as one forced fumble.

Kearse will join former Pro Bowler Keanu Neal as the second safety to sign with Dallas this offseason. The pair will join re-signed cornerbacks Jourdan Lewis and CJ Goodwin as the notable secondary signees for the Cowboys in free agency.

Prior to his time in Detroit, Kearse began his career with the Minnesota Vikings. After being selected in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft, the former Clemson product quickly slotted in as a reliable special teams player. He slowly began to his expand his role, becoming a notable rotation member of the Vikings secondary.

Kearse ended his time with the Vikings in 2019, having played in 62 games for the franchise and tallying 79 total tackles.

With the Cowboys, Kearse will once again have an opportunity to provide reliable depth to a secondary that played well in 2020. Dallas ranked 11th against the pass last season and should be able to maintain that success again next fall.

Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn will take over the defensive coordinator role in 2021 as the Cowboys hope to improve on last year’s 6-10 record. In a fairly weak NFC East, Dallas might be able to compete for the division crown.