Jerry Jones Addresses The Latest Cowboys Trade Rumors

The Dallas Cowboys are never ones to shy away from the spotlight. However, it doesn’t sound like the historic franchise has a major trade in the works leading up to the NFL Draft.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told NFL Network reporter Jane Slater that it’s unlikely the team would trade its first-round pick for a veteran player. The team currently owns the 17th overall pick in the upcoming draft.

Dallas has been linked to Jamal Adams, the All-Pro safety for the New York Jets. Prior to the trade deadline, the two sides reportedly talked about a potential blockbuster deal.

Slater doesn’t believe that safety is at the top of the Cowboys’ list of needs at the moment. Potential needs for the Cowboys includes center, linebacker and wide receiver.

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says it's unlikely the Cowboys would trade a pick for a veteran player at 17. Jamal Adams truthers, we shall see if this remains the case. As I reported Monday, a source informed tells me the safety just wasn’t top of mind right now. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) April 21, 2020

Landing a player of Adams’ caliber would be quite the acquisition for Dallas. The downside to making that move would be that it would cost multiple draft picks and a lucrative extension.

In an effort to improve their safety corps, the Cowboys signed Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to a one-year deal. They did lose veteran safety Jeff Heath in free agency to the Las Vegas Raiders.

