NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones’ Honest Comment About Amari Cooper

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the field.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field prior to a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

No one is safe from catching a stray from Jerry Jones these days, not even wide receiver Amari Cooper.

It’s no secret Jones is unhappy about the way the Cowboys‘ season ended. He had the Super Bowl on his mind, not a first-round exit at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.

Jones discussed the Cowboys’ end to the season during an interview on 105.3 The Fan on Friday. In doing so, he also discussed Cooper’s contract. Let’s just say that’s not the only thing he had to say about the former Alabama star.

Jones criticized Cooper and called him out for not being able to catch in traffic.

“And no, I don’t have any comment on Cooper’s contract,” said Jones. “I thought that we were playing early when we did make something happen, I thought Cooper had a big part in that. And I’m not being trite. But how he fits in and he should take half the field with him when he goes and runs the field.

“Not half, that’s an exaggeration, of course, but a whole bunch of that defense should have to honor Cooper. He ought to be able to catch it when they’re going in the middle with him. Others do. You throw to people that are covered all the time in the NFL.”

Criticizing Amari Cooper instead of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore or even franchise quarterback Dak Prescott is an odd choice. They’re the guys that can try and get Cooper the ball.

Jones’ latest Cooper-related comments aren’t sitting well with Cowboys fans.

Take a look.

Has Amari Cooper played his last down in a Cowboys’ uniform?

Jerry Jones may look to rewrite the roster this offseason after yet another disappointing playoff showing.

