NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones’ Honest Comment About Amari Cooper

No one is safe from catching a stray from Jerry Jones these days, not even wide receiver Amari Cooper.

It’s no secret Jones is unhappy about the way the Cowboys‘ season ended. He had the Super Bowl on his mind, not a first-round exit at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.

Jones discussed the Cowboys’ end to the season during an interview on 105.3 The Fan on Friday. In doing so, he also discussed Cooper’s contract. Let’s just say that’s not the only thing he had to say about the former Alabama star.

Jones criticized Cooper and called him out for not being able to catch in traffic.

“And no, I don’t have any comment on Cooper’s contract,” said Jones. “I thought that we were playing early when we did make something happen, I thought Cooper had a big part in that. And I’m not being trite. But how he fits in and he should take half the field with him when he goes and runs the field.

“Not half, that’s an exaggeration, of course, but a whole bunch of that defense should have to honor Cooper. He ought to be able to catch it when they’re going in the middle with him. Others do. You throw to people that are covered all the time in the NFL.”

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told @1053thefan that he didn't have any comments on Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence's contracts. pic.twitter.com/YaQQccIb9Z — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) January 21, 2022

Criticizing Amari Cooper instead of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore or even franchise quarterback Dak Prescott is an odd choice. They’re the guys that can try and get Cooper the ball.

Jones’ latest Cooper-related comments aren’t sitting well with Cowboys fans.

Take a look.

Jerry Jones pays Amari Cooper to be Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson, Deandre Hopkins, etc…. Yet his offensive coordinator couldn’t find ways to get Cooper the football…that should be an indictment of Kellen Moore and to a degree his QB https://t.co/45rONlUgeW — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) January 21, 2022

Amari Cooper will not be back in Dallas next season. This is scathing. https://t.co/36V5CUz63L — Will D. (@WAD1980) January 21, 2022

Should not be frustrated with Cooper, this is on the OC — Dannie Anderson (@DannieAnderson1) January 22, 2022

Has Amari Cooper played his last down in a Cowboys’ uniform?

Jerry Jones may look to rewrite the roster this offseason after yet another disappointing playoff showing.