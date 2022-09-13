Jerry Jones Announces Surprising Dak Prescott Roster Decision

Even though Dak Prescott could miss roughly six weeks with a thumb injury, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is hopeful that his franchise quarterback will return fairly soon.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan this Tuesday morning, Jones revealed that Dallas will not place Prescott on injured reserve.

Jones apparently believes Prescott could play within the next four games.

"I think what we’re going to do here is we won’t be putting him on IR, which means we want him to be consideration for playing within the next 4 games," Jones said. "We will NOT put him on IR."

The best-case scenario for the Cowboys is that Prescott returns in four weeks from now. However, that's a lot to ask from a quarterback who literally underwent surgery just 24 hours ago.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero has said that Prescott's recovery timeline will depend on how the bone heals and when he resumes throwing.

The good news is that Prescott's surgery was "clean."

In the meantime, Cooper Rush will start at quarterback for the Cowboys. He'll lead the team into battle against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend.