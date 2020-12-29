Jerry Jones Appears To Send Clear Message To Kellen Moore

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has been linked to the job opening at Boise State, his alma mater. Although it’s still unclear if he’ll become the program’s next head coach, Jerry Jones shared his thoughts on the situation.

Jones has a great deal of respect for Moore, who has shown a lot of improvement in his second year calling the plays for the Cowboys.

During his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones had some interesting remarks about whether Moore should take the Boise State job if it’s offered to him.

“Remember the two buzzards sitting on the limb? The one says, ‘Patience my a**, I’m gonna kill something.’ The bottom line is, when it’s there, take it,” Jones said.

Maybe this isn’t the best way of saying Moore should take the Boise State job if he’s offered it, but clearly that’s what Jones is trying to say.

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan made it sound like he thinks Kellen Moore should take the Boise State job if it’s offered: “Remember the two buzzards sitting on the limb? … The one says, ‘Patience my ass, I’m gonna kill something.’ “The bottom line is, when it’s there, take it.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 29, 2020

Mike McCarthy, the head coach of the Cowboys, also had some encouraging words for Moore.

“I can only tell you that we think the world of Kellen. He’s done an incredible job here,” McCarthy said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “We definitely respect and understand the uniqueness of this opportunity to Boise, himself and his family. I think at the right time, that’s really for Kellen and Boise State to speak on. I’ve probably said too much already.”

Coaching a program like Boise State would be an outstanding opportunity for Moore. He can take that next step from coordinator to head coach, and the fact that he would be leading his alma mater just makes it that much sweeter.