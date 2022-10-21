Jerry Jones Asked If He's Considering Any Trades For Cowboys

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field prior to a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Despite losing Dak Prescott for multiple games early in the season, the Dallas Cowboys are firmly in the mix to contend for a playoff spot.

With the trade deadline less than two weeks away, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed whether or not the team will add some reinforcements.

"Absolutely nothing that involves a name of a player or a position that I’m seriously looking at, at this moment," Jones said. "Not one move. But could that change in 30 minutes? Of course it could."

In other words, Cowboys fans will have to just wait until the Nov. 1 deadline.

It would not be a surprise to see Dallas make a trade before the deadline. This year's squad has the necessary firepower to make a run in the playoffs.

With the Philadelphia Eagles surging in the NFC East and the San Francisco 49ers acquiring All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, Jones may feel some pressure to make a splash.

In 2018, the Cowboys acquired star wideout Amari Cooper in a trade. We'll see if they can make another move of this magnitude.