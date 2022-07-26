Jerry Jones Backs Mike McCarthy: NFL World Reacts

FRISCO, TEXAS - JANUARY 08: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talk with the media during a press conference at the Ford Center at The Star on January 08, 2020 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had some interesting comments on the job security of head coach Mike McCarthy during his press conference today.

There's been no shortage of speculation that Jones is looking to replace McCarthy--probably with former Saints coach Sean Payton--and the outspoken executive didn't really do anything to quash those whispers with his remarks this morning.

"I want to be real clear: He wouldn’t be sitting here today if I didn’t believe he was the man to lead this team to a Super Bowl. And I have choices," Jones said about McCarthy.

That's not exactly the most ringing endorsement of the guy. Many fans and analysts are reacting to Jones' quotes the same way we are.

They think he's hinting at the fact McCarthy is on the hot seat, even if he's trying to convey the opposite.

After going 6-10 in his first season in Dallas, McCarthy helped the Cowboys go 12-5 in 2021.

However, there were some concerns about his game management during the regular season. Then, the Cowboys lost at home to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC wild card game, and the embarrassing ending raised even more questions about McCarthy being the right man for the job.

It sure sounds like he has one more season to prove he is, or else he'll be unemployed again.