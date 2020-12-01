Jerry Jones’ Comment On Ben DiNucci Is Going Viral

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn’t hold back when discussing Ben DiNucci’s performance against the Philadelphia Eagles last month.

The former James Madison quarterback started for the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in place of an injured Andy Dalton in early November. It didn’t go very well, with Dallas losing to Philadelphia, 23-9, on Nov. 1.

“Well, I think it was a lot for him,” Jones said after the game. “I think we certainly, as a team, paid the price to have him come in under those circumstances, and that’s almost trite. It was, frankly, more than he could handle. I don’t know what you could have expected for somebody to come in under those circumstances.”

Jones isn’t done giving blunt critiques of Ben DiNucci, either.

The Cowboys owner said on Tuesday morning that his team was just as disadvantaged at the quarterback position when DiNucci started as Denver was with Kendall Hinton this past weekend.

“I don’t know that Denver had any more challenge than we did with (rookie seventh-rounder Ben) DiNucci or young quarterbacks we’ve had,” Jones said.

The Broncos faced the Saints this week without a QB on roster. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to @1053thefan: "I don’t know that Denver had any more challenge than we did with (rookie seventh-rounder Ben) DiNucci or young quarterbacks we’ve had." Dallas started 4 QBs in 5 games — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 1, 2020

That feels a little harsh.

DiNucci was not good, but he completed 21 of 40 passes for 180 yards. Hinton, meanwhile, completed just one pass for 13 yards and had two interceptions.