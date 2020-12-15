Jerry Jones Sends Blunt Message About Mike McCarthy’s Future

The Dallas Cowboys have made it very clear: Mike McCarthy will return as head coach in 2021.

The first season of the Mike McCarthy era has not gone well. The Cowboys are 4-9 on the season, technically still alive for a playoff spot due to the NFC East being dreadful. But Dallas has not come close to touching its preseason Super Bowl hype.

Some of that is due to injuries, as Dak Prescott and others have suffered bad ones. Some of it, though, is just due to poor play, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

The Cowboys remain confident in their head coach, though.

Jerry Jones made it clear on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning that McCarthy will return as head coach in 2021. In fact, the Cowboys owner is surprised that this is even a topic of conversation.

“How ridiculous is this conversation in terms of having any meat on the bone?” Jones said. “I don’t think I ever dreamed of Mike not being the coach.”

You can criticize Jones all you want, but you have to respect how loyal he is. It would be pretty stunning if he fired his head coach after just one season.

The 2021 season will be a very big one in Dallas, but it appears that McCarthy will still be around to lead the team.