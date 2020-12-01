Jerry Jones Had Brutally Honest Response To Broncos’ Situation

Jerry Jones doesn’t have much sympathy for the Denver Broncos after seeing the AFC West franchise play without a quarterback on Sunday.

Denver was without all of its rostered quarterbacks against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. One quarterback reportedly tested positive and the other three were mask-less during a meeting, putting them all in COVID-19 protocols.

The Broncos started practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton at quarterback. He completed one pass and threw two interceptions in a 31-3 loss to New Orleans.

Jones was asked about the Broncos’ situation on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday morning.

“We’ve been schooled, these teams have been schooled that you have really better pay attention to your protocols. You better manage, don’t just give it lip service, roll your eyes back, say, ‘That happened to them. It doesn’t happen to me,’” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, per ESPN’s Todd Archer.

The Broncos are expected to get starting quarterback Drew Lock back this week.

Denver fell to 4-7 on the season with Sunday afternoon’s loss to New Orleans. The Broncos are now set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

Kickoff between Denver and Kansas City is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, are scheduled to face the Ravens next Tuesday night.