Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Comment On Player’s Release

The Dallas Cowboys cut ties with three veteran players this week, trading Everson Griffen to the Detroit Lions while releasing Dontari Poe and Daryl Worley.

When it comes to the decision to release Poe, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was brutally honest while speaking to ESPN.

Jones said that the Cowboys released the veteran defensive tackle because he was overweight and not playing well.

“When you’re 30 pounds overweight and you’re not doing anything about what’s keeping you from performing well on the field, there is no reason to get into the other stuff,” Jones told ESPN on Wednesday night.

Poe was the lone Dallas Cowboys player to kneel for the national anthem this season. It’s unclear if that’s what Jones meant by “other stuff.”

Dontari Poe is the first Dallas Cowboys player to kneel during the national anthem pic.twitter.com/ecnrjR7TlM — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 14, 2020

Jones refused to answer a question about Poe kneeling for the national anthem.

“I understand your question and I’m deliberately not going to answer it,” Jones told ESPN. “We have a platform here but the platform on the football field has a high standard, and he [Poe] was not up to the standard. He needed to correct that and he did not. I’m going to leave it at that.”

Jones: Cowboys released Poe due to weight, play https://t.co/0hx46PT5TR — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) October 29, 2020

It’s been a brutal start to the 2020 season in Dallas. The Cowboys are 2-5 on the year and have lost both Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton to injury. The team could star rookie Ben DiNucci on Sunday night against Philadelphia.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and the Eagles is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on NBC.