Jerry Jones Calls CeeDee Lamb Upgrade Over Amari Cooper: Fans React

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on from a suite during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is already hyping up this year's squad. Earlier this week, he made a very interesting comment about CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper.

The Cowboys traded Cooper to the Cleveland Browns this offseason. He has been a reliable wideout for several years, but Jones isn't very worried about how his absence will affect Dallas' offense. That's because he has a lot of confidence in Lamb's abilities.

Jones told Clarence Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram that Lamb will be an upgrade over Cooper as the No. 1 wide receiver for the Cowboys.

It's possible Jones ends up being right about this, but fans aren't so sure why he felt the need to make this statement in May.

"Jerry talks a lot," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another fan tweeted, "So why wasn't he the No. 1 when Amari was there?"

There are some fans who have no issue with Jones' comments.

In 2021, Lamb had 79 catches for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns.

The Cowboys are going to need Lamb to take his game to the next level this upcoming season.