Jerry Jones Reveals The 1 Player He Almost Drafted Over CeeDee Lamb

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys were absolutely thrilled when Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb fell to them at No. 17 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Lamb was arguably the top wide receiver prospect in the draft class. The Cowboys didn’t appear to hesitate to select the former college football star.

Jones, however, has since revealed that there was one other player he was eyeing at No. 17 overall. That player was still available when the Cowboys picked, but they passed on him to select Lamb.

The Cowboys owner revealed on Sunday night that the player was former LSU defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson.

Jones recalled how his grandsons played a role in the pick.

“We were sitting there in that draft and boy there our end, our defensive end, fell to us from LSU. And we were so giddy, but there sat CeeDee Lamb. And I’ll never forget, my grandson Shy reached over and punched me. I was sitting on the couch and he said, ‘Production, Papa. Production. Look at his production! Look at his production!’” “Now my other grandson had told me when they played LSU at Arkansas, everything they did they had to game plan around that pass rush. So you say well what is this, listening to grandsons? Well and I looked up there just reminded me that that last name was Lamb.” “We had had it all for the right reasons. He’s just a unique, unique football player. Unique talent. And boy it all fell together and, it just really was almost like an omen. He was certainly one of the best friends I’ve ever had. He lived vicariously every breath that I’ve got to be involved as a Cowboy. And Jerry Lamb was an outstanding, great player and great leader.”

Not that we needed it, but Jerry Jones essentially confirms our suspicion that K’Lavon Chaisson would probably have been the pick if CeeDee Lamb had not been there. https://t.co/h6l8Jm05UC — David Helman (@HelmanDC) August 31, 2020

Chaisson ended up getting picked by the Jaguars at No. 20 overall.

The Cowboys have no regrets with Lamb, though. The rookie wide receiver is already earning big-time reviews at training camp.

Dallas opens its 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Rams in L.A.