Jerry Jones: CeeDee Lamb Will Be Upgrade Over Amari Cooper

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 27: Owner Jerry Jones talks with CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on September 27, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys lost an impactful player in Amari Cooper this offseason, but Jerry Jones doesn't sound too worried about the team's receiving corps.

In fact, Jones told Clarence Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram that CeeDee Lamb will be an upgrade over Cooper as the No. 1 wide receiver for the Cowboys.

Jones didn't say this to throw any shade at Cooper. He simply believes Lamb will be a more complete receiver in "production, in the huddle and off the field."

As for Lamb, he made it known on Wednesday that he's ready to lead the Cowboys' passing attack.

"Oh, I’ve been ready. Been ready,” Lamb said. “That’s just me and my competitiveness. That’s in my nature. I’m always ready for my name to be called.”

Last season, Lamb had 79 catches for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns. For comparison's sake, Cooper had 68 receptions for 865 yards and eight scores.

Lamb's number will be called often this fall. It's up to him to prove that he truly is an upgrade over Cooper when it comes to being the No. 1 wide receiver for the Cowboys.