Jerry Jones’ Comment On Cowboys Situation Is Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys are going to be shorthanded this Thursday when they take on the New Orleans Saints. Not only will they be without right tackle Terence Steele and defensive tackle Trysten Hill, they’ll be missing a plethora of coaches.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he’ll have to miss Thursday’s game against the Saints.

McCarthy won’t be the only coach missing from the sideline, as offensive line coach Joe Philbin, assistant offensive line coach Jeff Blasko, strength and conditioning coordinator Harold Nash and assistant strength and conditioning coach Kendall Smith will also miss Thursday’s game.

On Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was on 105.3 The Fan to discuss the team’s current situation on the COVID-19 front. He also shared his thoughts on the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I believe you should be vaccinated,” Jones said. “We are now 100 percent vaccinated by either having been vaccinated or gotten COVID.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: I believe you should be vaccinated.

We are now 100 percent vaccinated by either having been vaccinated or gotten the COVID. — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) November 30, 2021

Jones has been very vocal about this topic the entire year. Last week, Jones didn’t hold back when asked about Amari Cooper missing two games because he was unvaccinated.

“Amari Cooper is outstanding. He’s one of the highest-character guys that you will ever be around in any area. He’s outstanding in his introspect and how he does things,” Jones said. “Nobody is saying he isn’t outstanding, but this is a classic case of how it can impact a team. At the end of the day, this is team. You cannot win anything individually. … The point is, it popped us. This did pop us.”

Hopefully, the Cowboys can move past all these COVID-related issues very soon.