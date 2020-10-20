Jerry Jones Comments On Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Mike Nolan

Mike Nolan’s defense in Dallas has officially hit rock bottom. On Monday night, the Cowboys gave up 38 points to the Cardinals on national television. After the blowout loss, Jerry Jones shared his thoughts on Nolan’s performance thus far.

Dallas owns the worst scoring defense in the NFL, as it’s currently giving up 36.3 points per game. At this point, Nolan’s defense could go down as one of the worst in league history.

Despite the Cowboys’ struggles on the defensive side of the ball for the past six weeks, Jones isn’t ready to write off Nolan as the team’s defensive coordinator.

“I like the way we came out last night defensively,” Jones said. “I thought we had a good plan for the skills of Murray and what the Cardinals presented us. These aren’t excuses.”

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan said he's "OK" with Mike Nolan as Cowboys' def. coordinator. "I like the way we came out last night defensively. I thought we had a good plan for the skills of Murray and what the Cardinals presented us. These aren't excuses." Field position an issue. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 20, 2020

Ezekiel Elliott certainly didn’t do his defense any favors by fumbling twice in Cowboys’ territory. He basically spotted the Cardinals 14 points due to his carelessness with the football.

A few weeks ago, the Cowboys were able to stay in shootouts because of Dak Prescott. That is a luxury they can no longer afford because of his season-ending ankle injury.

Now that Andy Dalton is calling the shots on offense, Dallas will need its defense to step up.

Maybe this weekend’s matchup with Washington will get Nolan’s defense on the right track.