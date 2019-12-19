Jerry Jones Comments On Dak Prescott’s Injury Status

The Dallas Cowboys are road favorites against the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend. But their chances of winning likely depend entirely on whether QB Dak Prescott can throw the ball at 100-percent.

Prescott has been battling a shoulder injury this week and may not get in a full practice before Sunday.

But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn’t worried that limited practice will hinder his star quarterback.

Speaking to the Dallas Morning News, Jones asserted that he’s convinced Prescott will be “in top form” against the Eagles.

“I’m totally convinced that he’ll be in top form, and we’ve got to have him in top form, and he will be in top form. …I think we’re in good shape.”

Sunday’s game against the Eagles is basically an NFC East Championship Game. A Cowboys win would secure their their second NFC East title in a row.

But a Cowboys loss wouldn’t necessarily end their title chase. If they were to lose to Philadelphia but beat Washington next week, they could make the playoffs provided the Eagles lose to the Giants next week.

None of that would likely matter if Prescott isn’t fully healthy in these crucial games.

Jerry Jones seems to be confident in his quarterback though.

Will Prescott be 100-percent come Sunday?