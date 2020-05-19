Jerry Jones Comments On His Return To The Cowboys’ Office

It’s been a big start to the week as professional sports appear to be getting closer to returning. The state of Texas lifted several quarantine restrictions this week, allowing Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones to return to work.

Jones went viral after conducting his 2020 NFL Draft business from the luxury of his $250-million private yacht. The yacht provided a suitable workspace for the Cowboys’ owner, as his team came away with one of the top draft classes in the league.

But Jones is getting back to his normal workspace on Tuesday, as Texas reopens some of the state. The successful owner returned to the Cowboys’ team facility in Frisco, Texas today – and Jones couldn’t be happier.

As things return to normal across the country, more facilities will open up across the NFL. Jones believes today, in particular, is a big day for the NFL.

“This is a big day for clubs all over the NFL and for our league as a whole, a big day for sports in general, a day for building confidence,” Jones said. “It’s great to be back in the office this morning. I thought there was no better place for me to participate in our virtual League meeting today than right here at my desk at The Star.”

Jerry Jones returns to @thestarinfrisco as #DallasCowboys re-open facility. Read more in Breaking News presented by @LGUS: — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 19, 2020

It’s great to see life starting to return to normal within the NFL.

By all accounts, the 2020 season will begin on time. But there’s still plenty of time between now and then.

For now, though, teams are preparing for a normal season.