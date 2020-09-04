Back in 2017, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it very clear that he wouldn’t tolerate players kneeling for the national anthem. Fast forward three years later, and it appears his stance on that subject has slightly changed.

Jones hasn’t adjusted his own beliefs in what the flag and national anthem stand for. However, it sounds like the billionaire owner is more open to players not standing during the national anthem.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones discussed how the team will handle this situation when the season kicks off next week.

“We all do understand where I stand relative to the national anthem and the flag,” Jones said. “On the other hand, I really do recognize our times we’re in. I recognize the ability of the Cowboys to use the visibility and interest we have to support the players. As I’ve said earlier, we’ll come down in a way that gives us a chance to move the ball forward. Move the ball positively forward.”

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott recently commented on the anthem protests as well.

“That’s what this country is about, the freedom to do that, the freedom to express yourself,” Prescott said. “We heard Mr. Jones talk about grace and sharing grace and having grace with players in what they want to do. If I had it my way, that’s exactly what we’d do is express ourselves individually, but love and support one another collectively.”

Prescott brings up an excellent point about supporting one another regardless if you kneel or stand.

Since the Cowboys’ first game of the season will be on national television, all eyes will be on Jones’ players and how they handle themselves during the national anthem.

