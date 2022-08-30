Jerry Jones Confirms Cowboys' Replacement For Tyron Smith

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating blow to their offensive line last week, as Tyron Smith went down with an avulsion fracture. While on 105.3 The Fan this week, Jerry Jones revealed who'll replace the All-Pro offensive tackle.

Jones said it's "safe to say" rookie Tyler Smith will be the Cowboys' starting left tackle.

Smith is dealing with a high ankle sprain at the moment. The good news, however, is that he'll be given the green light very soon.

The Cowboys selected Smith with the 24th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Even though Dallas moved Smith to left guard at the start of training camp, it sounds like the front office is comfortable with the Tulsa product playing left tackle.

Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones discussed Smith's status for the 2022 season earlier this month.

"[Tackle] is where played in college," Jones said. "It's not foreign to him to step out there and be left tackle. And that's why we kept him on the left side because there are a lot of things that go hand in hand. That's why it was important to really work him over there rather than move him over to right tackle. The left side works good, and we'll see."

Smith will have plenty of opportunities this fall to show why the Cowboys drafted him in the first round, that's for sure.