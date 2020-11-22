Jerry Jones Has Surprising Pick For Cowboys’ Best Player

If you had to pick the best player on the struggling Dallas Cowboys, you probably wouldn’t go with running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott has been a great player for the Cowboys since getting drafted out of Ohio State. He’s been among the best running backs in the NFL for most of his career. However, Elliott has struggled mightily this season.

The Cowboys’ running back has dealt with a fumbling issue and his overall rushing numbers are down. Elliott has not been the dynamic, impact player Dallas fans are used to watching.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still a strong believer in his running back, though. In fact, Jones believes that Elliott is still the team’s best player.

“Well, I think we’re selling him short,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Friday. “You say, ‘Well, numbers don’t sell anything short.’ But I think you’re selling him short. I know the impact he has on opposing defenses. I know what I see him do relative to the kind of thing he brings to football. His physicalness, his enthusiasm, his ability to just his innate — he’s our best football player. He’s our best one. And having said that, we just got to have more chances to expose him to the defense, and we’re going to do that.”

Jones made it clear that he wasn’t just talking about Cowboys’ running backs.

“In my mind, he’s our best player,” Jones said.

Zack Martin, the All-Pro offensive lineman, is probably considered by most to be Dallas’ best player. Some could also make arguments for defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence or quarterback Dak Prescott, when he’s healthy.

But Jones is rolling with Elliott. The Cowboys are set to take on the Vikings on Sunday afternoon. Dallas will need a big game from Elliott in order to contend.