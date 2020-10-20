There’s Still 1 Aspect Of The Cowboys Jerry Jones Feels Good About

The Dallas Cowboys were embarrassed by the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football last night, losing 38-10.

Dallas was playing without quarterback Dak Prescott for the first time. The Cowboys were led by backup Andy Dalton, who was unable to get anything going on offense. On defense, Dallas was shred apart by Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ offense.

The Cowboys’ defense has been a downright disaster through the season’s first six games. Dallas has now allowed 37-plus points in five straight games. That’s approaching all-time level bad.

Owner Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday morning to discuss the loss. He said the one aspect of the team that he continues to have confidence in is the “ability.” The Cowboys are still a talented group, but they’re battling both injuries and inconsistent play.

“What I do feel good about with the entire group is our ability,” he said on 105.3 The Fan. “We do have the ability and we have the talent to make adjustments with the personnel we have. We just haven’t done it. We will not have success until we take our personnel we got today and put it out there not giving ourselves a big hole to dig out of.”

The Cowboys fell to 2-4 on the season with Monday night’s loss, but they remain in serious contention in the disastrous NFC East.

Dallas will look to move to 3-4 on Sunday against Washington.