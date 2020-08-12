Jerry Jones Was Asked If Cowboys Will Stand For National Anthem

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has typically been extremely clear in regards to the national anthem. Jones and his players have stood for the Star Spangled Banner in unity before games.

Will that change in 2020?

We’ve seen several notable athletes kneel for the national anthem this year. The majority of the NBA’s coaches, players and referees kneeled for the anthem during the initial games inside the bubble at Disney World.

The NFL is the next sport up. The professional football league is beginning training camp and will start its regular season in early September.

Jones was asked today about his team’s plans for the national anthem. The Cowboys owner has taken a different approach compared to the past, saying he’ll talk with his players before making an ultimate decision.

“That was then, this is now. We’re going to have grace,” Jones said.

ESPN’s Todd Archer had more:

Jerry Jones has said in the past the Cowboys will stand “toes on the line,” for the national anthem but he wants to listen to his players before going into any hard and fast rules for 2020. He said he has spoken with Presidents, past and present, about the issue as well. “That was then, this is now. We’re going to have grace.” Dak Prescott said players have discussed the issue, have not come to a resolution but wants it to be uniform for all players.

The Cowboys are scheduled to open the 2020 NFL season in primetime, taking on the Rams in Los Angeles on Sunday Night Football on Sept. 13.