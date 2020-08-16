Colin Cowherd Reacts To Jerry Jones’ Plans For Cowboys Fans

Jerry Jones said this week that the Dallas Cowboys are planning on having fans in the stands at AT&T Stadium this fall.

The Cowboys have released detailed plans for their stadium. Dallas is planning on having fans in “pod” systems to allow for proper social distancing within the stadium.

“I am completely confident that if I’ve ever seen a general population have had information of where the issues are, where the vulnerabilities are, how to conduct yourself, the do-right rule relative to the person with you and beside you that you do or you don’t know, I’m confident that we have very educated situation and that our fans can come and have a safe experience at our stadium along with of course our players having the safety they’re required on the football,” Jones said this week.

AT&T Stadium is one of the biggest stadiums in the world, which should allow for plenty of distancing. Jones, though, does not have an attendance number expectation.

“I don’t have an expectation,” Jones said, per NFL.com. “As you know, you’re dealing with a little bit of a moving target and I’m not trying to diminish the moving target aspect of it but we’re very unique in we have the suite capacities we have out there that give us some extra control. We also have a stadium that has 3 million square feet in it…when you look at a number in the stadium, don’t think that number’s getting together out there, they’re not. It’ll be in pods of possibly five, 10, 15 different people. Our stadium is well suited to put together numbers of people that have elected to come and want to watch the Dallas Cowboys play. I won’t speculate on a number.”

FOX Sports 1 radio host Colin Cowherd is a big fan of the move. Many NFL teams have already announced that either no fans will be allowed, or that attendance will be significantly limited.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts himself out there and gets some crap — but I love that he wants fans in the stadium. I miss that. If I can sit in a restaurant without a mask (did last weekend in Park City, Utah) then you can have SOME fans in a stadium. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) August 14, 2020

The Cowboys are scheduled to begin their 2020 season on the road, taking on the Rams on Sunday, Sept. 13. Dallas’ first home game is set for Sept. 20 against Atlanta.