Jerry Jones Criticized For Using Offensive Term At Training Camp

Jerry Jones is known for talking a lot, and occasionally putting his foot in his mouth when he does so.

It sounds like Jones might have done that during his media availability at training camp today, when he used an inappropriate word to describe a little person while recalling a story about former team employee Larry Lacewell, who passed away earlier this year.

"Lace held court out here," Jones told reporters, via TMZ Sports. "I'm going to get me somebody, a m----t, to stand up there with me and dress him up like Lace and think Lace is still out here helping us. Look at the practice with us."

The Little People of America issued a statement calling for the abolishment of the "m word" back in 2015.

Jones probably isn't going to get into any trouble for this, though we'll see if he winds up having to publicly apologize.

Cowboys camp is already off to a roaring start.