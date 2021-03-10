Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For The Media About Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys are currently hosting a press conference marking the signing of quarterback Dak Prescott to a lucrative new contract.

Publicly, the Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones always said they wanted Prescott to be their franchise quarterback. However, there was speculation that the longer the process dragged out–and it started last offseason–the more likely that the 2016 fourth-round pick could play elsewhere.

All of that is moot now, as Prescott is signed through the 2025 season. Speaking with reporters today, Jones insisted that the franchise never wavered in its commitment to Dak even when negotiations slowed or broke down.

“From the beginning, we’ve certainly said our future is with Dak,” Jones said, via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. “We’re keenly aware that the process has created a conversation and life of it’s own. Do not confuse that with how right we think this decision is. This fits.”

Remarkably durable through his first four seasons (he never missed a game), Prescott was playing at an elite level before he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 5 last fall.

Now, as he continues to recover from that injury, he can rest easy knowing he has the type of contractual security he’s been seeking.

The Cowboys should be relieved too, knowing the most important job on the roster is in capable hands.