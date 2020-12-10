Jerry Jones Names 1 Key With Dak Prescott Moving Forward

The Dallas Cowboys expect quarterback Dak Prescott to make a full recovery from his season-ending injury suffered in October.

Prescott, who was playing under the franchise tag this season, suffered a season-ending leg injury during a win over the New York Giants.

The injury was gruesome, but Prescott is already on the road to recovery. He’s been able to watch practice and interact with his teammates.

The Cowboys expect Prescott to make a full recovery and be ready for training camp. However, Dallas owner Jerry Jones believes there will be one key for Prescott moving forward.

Jones said in a recent interview that Prescott needs to be able to avoid taking hits as a runner.

“I always handicapped to some degree Dak because of the fact that he’s so effective and has been in his career running, in the running game, and his ability to take it down and get the big play and get the yards,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “I’ve always known that he couldn’t do that like that for long in the NFL. You can’t do that. [Troy] Aikman had a lot of mobility when he first came in his first couple of years, and, boy, that stopped quickly and we got to where we had trouble just with his mobility period around the pocket. You can’t count on that.”

Jones continued:

“Now, when you say ‘handicap,’ no, it’s just a part of the game that we’re not going to be able to figure in,” Jones added. “You look at some quarterbacks that are built with it and have done good with it. The quarterback in Seattle [Russell Wilson] is the best I’ve ever seen at sustaining success with his mobility. But he sure is good at it, and he sure has gotten, if you notice him, boy, he just does not get hit with a lot of impact. And, so, Dak can do that. Dak will do that, and he can evolve to where he just will take less and less hits. And he has to or else we won’t have him to play.”

Prescott suffered his season-ending injury on a road. He’s one of the most-physical quarterbacks in the NFL, but staying healthy obviously has to be paramount.