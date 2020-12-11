The Spun

Jerry Jones Says He’s Not ‘Firing Himself’ As Dallas Cowboys GM

Jerry Jones on the field before the Dallas Cowboys game in 2019.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 04: Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones walks on the field before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Jerry Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys in 1989, and quickly made himself the team president and general manager. That isn’t changing any time soon.

This year’s edition of the team has been a legitimate disaster. The team was off to a slow start when star quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury. Things only got worse from there, and the team is falling out of the race in the dreadful NFC East at 3-9.

That doesn’t mean that Jerry is ready to restructure the front office or anything. While some fans would love him to install someone else as general manager to help him run the team, it doesn’t look like a good bet at this point, especially given his comments to a local sports radio station today.

“When you work for yourself, there’s no firing him,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan, per Jon Machota. “You gotta change him. And he’s gotta change the direction he’s going.”

We’ll see what that change looks like. This offseason will be a pretty pivotal one for the Dallas Cowboys. The team is looking at a very high draft pick, it has to figure out the situation with Dak Prescott, who was on the franchise tag this year and has been looking for a long term deal for most of the last two seasons.

The team also needs to retool a defense that has fallen towards the bottom of the NFL in a number of categories. Notably, the team is allowing 5.2 yards per attempt on the ground this season, by far the worst mark in the league.

General manager Jerry Jones has his work cut out for him. Luckily, owner Jerry Jones’ faith in him doesn’t seem to be wavering, even if others may be.

