Jerry Jones Is Dodging 1 Question About The Cowboys’ Offseason

The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up their 2020 season on Sunday, losing to the New York Giants in a close Week 17 game.

The 2020 season, the first of the Mike McCarthy era, was a disappointing one. The Cowboys were plagued by several injuries, including season-ending ones to Dak Prescott and Tyron Smith, among other players.

Dallas finished the season somewhat strongly, going 3-1 over the final four games. However, the Cowboys still finished the season with a dismal 6-10 record.

While head coach Mike McCarthy will return for the Cowboys in 2021, as will offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, it’s unclear what will happen to defensive coordinator Mike Nolan.

The Cowboys’ defense played better in the final stretch of the season, but still left a lot to be desired.

Dallas owner Jerry Jones appears to be dodging any questions about Nolan’s future with the Cowboys. That will probably be worked out in the weeks to come.

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Jerry Jones dodged any questions about Mike Nolan’s future as coordinator of the coaches. Still filibustering. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 5, 2021

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan: "We fell far short of what I thought our team would accomplish." One specific thing he mentioned was needing to see better discipline on defense. Jones did not give a direct answer when asked if DC Mike Nolan would return next season. — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 5, 2021

The Cowboys probably need to make significant changes on the defensive side of the ball in 2021, both in terms of coaching and in terms of personnel.

Dallas can start by hitting on its top 10 NFL Draft pick. The Cowboys could use an impact player on the defensive side of the ball and could land one in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.