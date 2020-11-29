The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Comment On Ezekiel Elliott

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Sunday.INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on from a suite during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott is having somewhat of a down season with the Dallas Cowboys.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes star is running behind an injured offensive line, but he’s still not playing great. Elliott has dealt with a fumbling issue and hasn’t shown the same burst that Cowboys fans are used to seeing from No. 21.

While this has been a down year for Elliott, he remains a big part of the Cowboys’ future. Dallas owner Jerry Jones made that very clear this week.

Jones was asked if he regrets giving Elliott a big contract extension before the 2019 season. He did not hesitate to respond.

“Well, I think we’re selling him short,” Jones previously said of Elliott on 105.3 The Fan. “You say, ‘Well, numbers don’t sell anything short.’ But I think you’re selling him short. I know the impact he has on opposing defenses. I know what I see him do relative to the kind of thing he brings to football. His physicalness, his enthusiasm, his ability to just his innate — he’s our best football player. He’s our best one. And having said that, we just got to have more chances to expose him to the defense, and we’re going to do that.”

The Cowboys are coming off a tough home loss to Washington. Dallas is scheduled to take on the Baltimore Ravens next Monday.


