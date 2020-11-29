Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Comment On Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott is having somewhat of a down season with the Dallas Cowboys.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes star is running behind an injured offensive line, but he’s still not playing great. Elliott has dealt with a fumbling issue and hasn’t shown the same burst that Cowboys fans are used to seeing from No. 21.

While this has been a down year for Elliott, he remains a big part of the Cowboys’ future. Dallas owner Jerry Jones made that very clear this week.

Jones was asked if he regrets giving Elliott a big contract extension before the 2019 season. He did not hesitate to respond.

Jerry Jones was asked on @1053thefan about Ezekiel Elliott and Jaylon Smith and the return on investment on the contract extensions that the Dallas Cowboys have given them. He spoke with great pride about both players and said he would not devote those resources elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/y8bQ5dH4PE — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) November 27, 2020

“Well, I think we’re selling him short,” Jones previously said of Elliott on 105.3 The Fan. “You say, ‘Well, numbers don’t sell anything short.’ But I think you’re selling him short. I know the impact he has on opposing defenses. I know what I see him do relative to the kind of thing he brings to football. His physicalness, his enthusiasm, his ability to just his innate — he’s our best football player. He’s our best one. And having said that, we just got to have more chances to expose him to the defense, and we’re going to do that.”

The Cowboys are coming off a tough home loss to Washington. Dallas is scheduled to take on the Baltimore Ravens next Monday.