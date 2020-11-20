Jerry Jones Gives Honest Thoughts On Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

With the Cowboys under heavy fire in the court of public opinion this season, owner Jerry Jones has started to take more heat than ever.

Jones still lauds the talent on his struggling team, giving high praise to his once-great running back Ezekiel Elliott. The Dallas owner since 1989 says Elliott is still the best player on the team.

“He’s our best football player,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “He’s our best one. Having said that, we’ve just got to have more chances to expose him to the defense, and we’re going to do that. …In my mind, he’s our best player.”

Like many things the eccentric owners says, this statement didn’t come without controversy.

In his fifth year with the organization, Elliott is having by far his worst season. The star running back only has 572 yards on the season with a pitiful average of 63.6 per game and a carry-low 3.8 per carry.

Maybe it’s a banged up offensive line. Maybe it’s weak offensive schemes. Maybe it’s a lack of carries. But one things for sure — Elliot has not looked like a franchise player this year.

With the Cowboys off to a horrendous 2-7 start, Elliott will need to prove Jones right if Dallas wants to start winning some games.

The Cowboys face off against a surging Vikings team on Sunday.