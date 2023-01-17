Jerry Jones Had 2-Word Pregame Message For Dak Prescott
Before the Cowboys kicked off on Monday night, Jerry Jones gave Dak Prescott some important advice. He wanted his franchise quarterback to know that he trusts him to make the big throws.
"I talked to him before the game, and all I said was: ‘Absolutely, do not not take risks. Be aggressive,'" Jones told Prescott.
After watching last night's game, it's safe to say Prescott listened to Jones' advice.
Prescott was aggressive from start to finish, completing 25-of-33 passes for 305 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Additionally, Prescott had 24 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was thoroughly impressed with Prescott's performance.
“I mean, as good as I’ve seen,” McCarthy told reporters. “That’s for sure.”
It's unreasonable to expect Prescott to play this well each week.
However, there's no question Prescott has the tools to lead the Cowboys to a Super Bowl run. It's all about consistency from this point forward.