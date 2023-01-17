Jerry Jones Had 2-Word Pregame Message For Dak Prescott

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 10: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and team owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys hug each other during pregame warm ups prior to the start of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Before the Cowboys kicked off on Monday night, Jerry Jones gave Dak Prescott some important advice. He wanted his franchise quarterback to know that he trusts him to make the big throws.

"I talked to him before the game, and all I said was: ‘Absolutely, do not not take risks. Be aggressive,'" Jones told Prescott.

After watching last night's game, it's safe to say Prescott listened to Jones' advice.

Prescott was aggressive from start to finish, completing 25-of-33 passes for 305 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Additionally, Prescott had 24 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was thoroughly impressed with Prescott's performance.

“I mean, as good as I’ve seen,” McCarthy told reporters. “That’s for sure.”

It's unreasonable to expect Prescott to play this well each week.

However, there's no question Prescott has the tools to lead the Cowboys to a Super Bowl run. It's all about consistency from this point forward.