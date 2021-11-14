Jerry Jones Had Bold Admission Following Sunday’s Win

Not much in life makes Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones happier than seeing his team win a game. But after the team’s 46-3 rout of the Atlanta Falcons today, Jones was on cloud nine.

Speaking to the media after the game, Jones was asked when the last time he saw the team play as well as today was. Jones admitted that he couldn’t recall.

“I can’t remember,” Jones told the media.

The Dallas Cowboys have had a number of good teams since their last Super Bowl win 26 years ago. But few games saw as much dominance from all three sides of the ball in the same game.

The offense scored five touchdowns – two through the air and two on the ground. Their defense gave up just three points and forced three interceptions off Matt Ryan and Josh Rosen. Even the special teams got involved, blocking a punt and returning it for a touchdown.

When’s the last time Jerry Jones has seen a Cowboys team play this well? “I can’t remember.” pic.twitter.com/QmJ4tLhg30 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 14, 2021

With their win, the Dallas Cowboys rose to 7-2 on the season – just one game back of the NFC-leading Arizona Cardinals. They own a fairly commanding lead in the NFC East as they’re four games ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team.

While it may only count as one win, a game like today shows that the Cowboys can really crush a team when firing on all cylinders.

They won’t win many games by 40 points. But if they win a few more, they’ll have the NFC East locked up well before Christmas.

The No. 1 seed in the NFC isn’t out of the question either.