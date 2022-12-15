Jerry Jones Has 2-Word Message About Odell Beckham Jr.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones interacts with fans during warmups before the Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones commented on the team's interest in Odell Beckham Jr. while at the NFL's league meeting this week.

Jones made a cryptic comment when asked when a decision will be made on Beckham.

"I don’t want to talk about that but stand by," Jones said. "This thing could break."

The Cowboys already had a meeting with Beckham. A deal has not materialized up to this point.

Judging by Jones' remark, that could change very soon.

Jones also revealed why he's still holding out hope for Beckham.

"Great players make great plays," he explained. "Great ones make exceptional plays. And so I hope we advance here where a handful of great plays, if I may be arm waving about it, could be the difference in a world championship."

The Cowboys bolstered their receiving corps this month by signing T.Y. Hilton. We'll see if they sign Beckham before the playoffs begin.