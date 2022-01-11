Jerry Jones Has A Big Goal For Sunday’s Playoff Game

Two of the most historic franchises in the NFL will square off on Wild Card Weekend, as the Dallas Cowboys will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hasn’t made a prediction for this upcoming game, but he did reveal one of his goals.

During his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said that he’s expecting a big crowd for Sunday’s game against the 49ers. In fact, he’s hoping they can break their record for most fans at AT&T Stadium (94,327).

“I’d like to push that to 100,000 this week,” Jones said while on 105.3 The Fan.

It won’t be easy getting 100,000 fans to attend Sunday’s game, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible.

Considering how popular the Cowboys and 49ers are, it wouldn’t be a surprise if AT&T Stadium shatters its record for largest attendance.

With a large crowd behind them, the Cowboys should have an edge over the 49ers. They’ll need every advantage they can get since these two teams are pretty evenly matched.

Kickoff for the Cowboys-49ers game is at 4:30 p.m. ET.