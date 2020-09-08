Jerry Jones Has A Message For Fans About The National Anthem

A few years ago, Jerry Jones made it clear that he didn’t want anyone on the Dallas Cowboys to kneel during the national anthem. Times are changing though, and Jones appears to be much more understanding when it comes to this form of protest.

Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan to discuss how the Cowboys will handle themselves when the national anthem plays this season. He didn’t provide too much information, but he’s no longer taking a strict approach to this situation.

“We all do understand where I stand relative to the national anthem and the flag,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “On the other hand, I really do recognize our times we’re in. I recognize the ability of the Cowboys to use the visibility and interest we have to support the players. As I’ve said earlier, we’ll come down in a way that gives us a chance to move the ball forward. Move the ball positively forward.”

Even though Jones and his players are now on the same page, the fan base in Dallas might not be. That’s why Jones released a message for the fans on Tuesday morning.

“I would expect the Cowboys to show great sensitivity and I hope fans will receive it, however each individual presents it, that it’s a genuine ask for help, because right now in our society, we got some things we need to address,” Jones said.

Jones made a great point about how society needs to address certain issues right now.

Dallas opens the 2020 season on the road against Los Angeles. We won’t get to see how the fans react to the Cowboys potentially kneeling for the anthem until Week 2.