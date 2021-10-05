Jerry Jones Has Telling Admission On Ezekiel Elliott’s Season

Countless analysts and fans questioned Ezekiel Elliott’s future with the Dallas Cowboys after a disappointing performance in the team’s season opener. Well, it’s safe to say that was an overreaction.

Since Week 1 of the regular season, Elliott has arguably been the best running back in the NFL. This past Sunday, he carved up a really talented Carolina Panthers defense for 143 rushing yards and a touchdown.

While on 105.3 The Fan this Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shared his thoughts on Elliott’s resurgence. He believes the All-Pro running back’s success is a direct result of his offseason preparation.

“There’s no question that what you put in in spring, what you put in in training camp, that’s what you get out during the season,” Jones said. “He put it in during the offseason, and it’s paying dividends for him.”

During the preseason, Elliott told Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews that he cleaned up his diet and shed 10 pounds. That’s probably why he looks really explosive when running between the tackles.

With Elliott playing at a superstar level once again, Dallas has to be considered a legitimate contender in the NFC.

Elliott will try to keep his hot start to the season going this Sunday when the Cowboys host the New York Giants. Kickoff for that game is at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.