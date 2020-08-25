Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For NFL Network Reporter

Once the Baltimore Ravens released All-Pro safety Earl Thomas, the consensus around the league was that he’d quickly join the Dallas Cowboys. Surprisingly though, Dallas isn’t listed as the favorite for the Texas product.

Thomas is expected to have a handful of suitors, but the Cowboys aren’t one of them. At least that’s what NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport announced on Tuesday.

Shortly after Rapoport announced that news, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones took a shot at him on the radio.

“He doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “The only one that knows that is me standing right here.”

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on Ian Rapoport's report that the Dallas Cowboys are passing on Earl Thomas: He doesn't know what he's talking about. The only one that knows that is me standing right here. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) August 25, 2020

Rapoport quickly responded to this comment from Jones, saying “Gotta love Jerry Jones… who said the same thing — “He has no idea” — when I reported midway through the season that Dak was going to get franchise tagged.”

Not only did Rapoport fire back at Jones, he doubled down on his original stance. He’s saying that Dallas hasn’t made an offer to Thomas and there is no expectation a deal will happen.

Thomas told the Cowboys to acquire him back in 2017. Ever since he said “come get me” he’s been linked to the franchise.

Despite the fact that Thomas is available for the taking this offseason, the Cowboys do not appear hell-bent on signing him. Besides, the coaching staff seems pleased with its safety duo of Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Xavier Woods.