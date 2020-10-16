Jerry Jones Has Bold Comment About Cowboys QB Andy Dalton

Most NFL contenders would crumble if they lost their starting quarterback for a season. The same couldn’t be said for the Dallas Cowboys, thanks to veteran Andy Dalton.

Dak Prescott will miss the rest of the 2020 season after he suffered an extremely gruesome injury this past Sunday while playing the New York Giants. Not all was lost for the Cowboys, though. Dalton stepped in and led the team to a thrilling win.

The Cowboys signed Dalton to a relatively cheap backup-quarterback deal during the off-season. The decision was questioned by plenty of fans and analysts. Some felt the team could’ve spent the money elsewhere.

Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones looks smarter than ever this week, though. His decision to sign Dalton has paid off. Jones said in an interview this week he believes his new starting quarterback is capable of leading his team to the Super Bowl, and if the Cowboys don’t reach the biggest game in sports, it won’t be Dalton’s fault.

“If we don’t reach where we want to go ultimately, and the ultimate success is to win the championship, it will not be because of Andy Dalton,” Jones said on 105.3 The FAN, via Cowboys reporter Michael Gehlken. “…He is capable of stepping in and playing at that level.”

That’s certainly high praise coming from one of the most well-known owners in all of sports.

Andy Dalton proved last week in a win over the Giants he isn’t afraid of the spotlight.

Many believe the Cowboys’ chances of reaching the Super Bowl this season decreased once Dak went down with an injury. Jerry Jones clearly doesn’t feel the same. The Cowboys’ owner has faith in Dalton.