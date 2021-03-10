Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Admission On Signing Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones rarely hides how he feels about anything. So at today’s press conference to announce the contract extension for QB Dak Prescott, he didn’t hold back.

During the press conference, Jones addressed the elephant in the room over how much money Prescott is getting. He made it clear that he isn’t bothered at all by the perception that the Cowboys quarterback fleeced him.

Jones actually admitted that he’s fine with the idea that Dak Prescott might have taken advantage of him financially. He said that if there was anyone who could do that, he’s glad it’s Prescott.

“If there’s a human breathing I’ve ever met that took advantage of me financially, I’m proud it’s the one sitting to my right,” Jones said.

Whether Dak Prescott fleeced his boss or not, his contract extension was a long time coming.

The Cowboys drafted Prescott in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and he promptly went 13-3 and made the Pro Bowl as a rookie. In his first four years in Dallas, the Cowboys paid him less than $5 million under his rookie deal.

Dallas franchise tagged Prescott in 2020 after failing to reach terms on an extension and there was a lot of speculation that the two might never reach a deal.

But the two sides clearly wanted this to happen and now they both seem very happy with it.

