Jerry Jones Has Honest Comment About CeeDee Lamb's Performance

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 27: Owner Jerry Jones talks with CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on September 27, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was neutralized by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' tenacious defense last Sunday, hauling in just two passes for 29 yards.

While on 105.3 The Fan this Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about Lamb's lackluster performance in Week 1.

Jones' latest comment about Lamb is telling to say the least. Let's just say he expects a lot more production from the Oklahoma product.

"You got to play through being covered," Jones said of Lamb. "You got to catch balls covered. You say, 'Well, that's a trite things to say,' but you can't just because they doubled you up, not make some plays."

Lamb had a really impressive second year in Dallas, finishing the 2021 season with 79 receptions for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns.

The Cowboys lost a lot of firepower on offense this offseason, losing Cedrick Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins and trading Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. With them no longer on the roster, there's more pressure on Lamb to carry the team's receiving corps.

Michael Gallup's eventual return should take some of the pressure off Lamb. However, it doesn't sound like he's ready to make his 2022 season debut just yet.