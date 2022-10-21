Jerry Jones Has Honest Comment About Reported Argument With Robert Kraft

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft talk before their game at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images) Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

A few days ago, it was reported that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft had a heated exchange regarding Roger Goodell's contract.

During Tuesday's meeting in New York, 31 owners voted to have their compensation committee to open negotiations on a new contract with Goodell.

Kraft was part of the majority that voted for the committee to open negotiations with Goodell. Jones, meanwhile, was the lone owner who voted against that action.

At one point during this meeting, Jones reportedly told Kraft, "Don't f--- with me."

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan this Friday, Jones was asked about that report. Let's just say he didn't deny it.

"In this particular case, it's probably accurate that I did express myself in probably a way that's not in good taste," Jones said.

Jones then revealed why he didn't agree with the other owners regarding Tuesday's vote.

"Let me be real clear, I'm a real supporter of Roger Goodell as our commissioner. I think he's done outstanding...[I had] an issue with the structure regarding how we were going to address the commissioner or his successor. [It was] not [about] my support for Roger," he explained.

Eventually, this drama will resurface. For now though, Jones will turn his attention over to this Sunday's game between the Cowboys and Lions.